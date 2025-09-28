Jayson Tatum shares first workout video since his Achilles surgery, fueling more speculation on his Celtics return

Jayson Tatum has already returned to the basketball court just four months after undergoing surgery to repair his rupture Achilles, further fueling speculation the Celtics star will return during the upcoming season.

Tatum posted a video to his YouTube channel on Saturday -- fittingly titled "Back On Court" -- which showcased the work he's already doing just a few months after going under the knife. The six-minute video shows Tatum doing some jogging, lifting weights, and some fairly aggressive basketball drills at the Auerbach Center in Brighton.

The Celtics shared some clips from the video on the team's X account Sunday.

Back on the court 👀 pic.twitter.com/gmHOIGBPd6 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 28, 2025

It's pretty remarkable that Tatum is not just running around on the court, but also getting up some shots just a few months after his surgery. Tatum admitted he's feeling rusty, using some colorful language to do so, but he's motivated by all of the fan support he's received.

"It's been a long journey, 19-and-a-half weeks but I always say brighter days ahead," said Tatum. "A lot of things to look forward to, I just finished my third workout. I'm finally back on the court and I just want everybody to know I appreciate the love and support. It's been a long journey but I'm working my tail off to get back and get healthy for the love of the game obviously and for the fans that support me and the team. I appreciate the support."

Tatum's video caught the attention of Kevin Durant, who came back from a ruptured Achilles that he suffered during the 2019 NBA Finals.

Insane. Let’s get it JT https://t.co/SoMVHo0g3i — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 28, 2025

During a media tour last week, Tatum said he hasn't closing the door on a potential return during the 2025-26 NBA season. Saturday's video suggests he's at least on schedule, though there really isn't a timeframe for his possible return at the moment.

Brad Stevens on Jayson Tatum's status

While Tatum may have eyes on the upcoming season, the Celtics will not put a timeline on his return. Celtics president of basketball ops. Brad Stevens echoed that stance on Thursday when Boston's new ownership group was introduced.

"I've said this from Day 1 and I'll continue to say it, there's no timelines on Jayson from my perspective," said Stevens. "My No. 1 goal, my No. 2 goal, No. 3 goal, No. 4 goal is Jayson Tatum fully healthy, full recovery. And he's well on his way.

"He has been incredibly diligent. He has been a great leader by example to people in this building when no players were around in the middle of the summer and when a lot of the young guys have been around in the last month-and-a-half," continued Stevens. "We appreciate that and we know that he's going to be itching to get back, and he will be the biggest decision-maker in that.

"But there will be a lot of people in that room when that ultimately gets decided, including people that are working with him every day and people that are really important to him," added Stevens. "So we're on a good path. The most important thing is fully healthy Jayson Tatum."