Jayson Tatum rocks Tiger Woods T-shirt ahead of Game 5 of NBA Finals

BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum has been arriving to NBA Finals games in style. On Monday, with the Celtics in need of a bounce-back win, Tatum was channeling his inner Tiger Woods.

Tatum arrived to Chase Center in San Francisco ahead of Game 5 against the Warriors sporting an amazing Tiger Woods T-shirt:

Tatum has honored Kobe Bryant -- and on one occasion, both Kobe and Michael Jordan -- with a few of his pre-game wardrobes. On Monday, it looks like he's hoping for some inspiration from another all-time great in the world of sports.

It's too bad Woods had to sit out The U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline this week. Tatum would have had a chance to watch Tiger hit the links on Thursday -- well ahead of Game 6 of the NBA Finals at TD Garden in Boston later that evening.

But Tatum's focus is on the task at hand, which is to get control of the NBA Finals back to the Celtics. He's also looking to shake off his shooting slump as well, hitting just 33.4 percent over the first four games, which is the lowest by any player with at least 20 shot attempts per game in a Finals series. Tatum is hitting just 27 percent of his two-point attempts against the Warriors.

Tatum needed 23 shots to get his 23 points in Friday night's Game 4 loss in Boston, with four of his eight makes coming from three-point range.

Tatum has been impacting the games elsewhere, averaging 7.8 assists and 7.0 rebounds per game. Given the shirt he was sporting ahead of Game 5, maybe Monday night is when Tatum explodes for a big scoring game for Boston.

June 13, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

