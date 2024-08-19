Jayson Tatum, Matthew Tkachuk recreate their viral photo from high school

BOSTON -- Boston fans will enjoy at least half of the on-field ceremony that took place in St. Louis on Sunday afternoon. The Cardinals welcomed Jayson Tatum to Busch Stadium to throw out the first pitch ahead of a game against the Los Angele Dodgers, welcoming the Celtics superstar and NBA champ back home to celebrate his recent title.

But Tatum was not the only St. Louis native honored before the game. And the other half of the celebration will likely have Boston fans torn.

Sharing the mound with Tatum was Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk, who like Tatum is also coming off a championship summer when he helped lead Florida to a Stanley Cup title. Tkachuk has helped the Panthers eliminate the Bruins from the last two Stanley Cup playoffs, so he isn't viewed very highly in Boston.

At least Tatum's first pitch was better than Tkachuk's, so Boston fans have that going for them.

Former classmates Jayson Tatum and Matthew Tkachuk returned to The STL for some championship-caliber first pitches 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wZryvlGi0H — MLB (@MLB) August 18, 2024

It's well known that Tatum and Tkachuk have been friends for a while, going back to their high school days at Chaminade College Preparatory School in Missouri. They've remained close as Tatum has carved out his career in the NBA and Tkachuk has done the same in the NHL, and this summer, they've been able to celebrate reaching the top of their respective sports together.

But the best moment from Tatum and Tkachuk's reunion on Sunday came after they fired off their first pitches. When they were done on the mound, Tatum and Tkachuk recreated a viral photo from their childhood:

How it started ➡️ How it's going.



Jayson Tatum and Matthew Tkachuk reunited with childhood classmate Jacob B. to recreate their famous bus photo at the ballpark today!#ForTheLou pic.twitter.com/Y0ty2mIdf0 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 18, 2024

Bonus points for getting their friend, Jacob, out to the ballpark on Sunday and getting him to take part in the recreation.