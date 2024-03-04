Jayson Tatum named Eastern Conference Player of the Month after leading Celtics to 9-1 record in February

BOSTON -- February was a great month for Jayson Tatum. Not only did he play in his fifth NBA All-Star game, but he helped the Celtics to a 9-1 record for the month.

Tatum averaged 27.2 points per game over Boston's 10 games in February, and on Monday, the Celtics star earned some honors for his excellent play. For the fourth time in his career, Tatum was named the Eastern Conference's Player of the Month.

Tatum averaged his 27.2 points off 48 percent shooting from the floor and 35.1 percent shooting from 3-point range. He led the Celtics in scoring in five of their 10 contests, which included a 41-point outburst against the Brooklyn Nets, a 35-point game against the Washington Wizards, and a 34-point eruption against the Memphis Grizzlies. Tatum failed to reach the 20-point mark just once in February, when he scored 19 points in a 116-102 win over the New York Knicks.

Tatum, who turned 26 on Sunday, also averaged 8.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest for the Celtics last month.

This is the second time that Tatum has been the Eastern Conference's Player of the Month this season. He also won the award for October/November, when he averaged 27.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists over the first 18 games of the 2023-24 NBA season.

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown was also named the Eastern Conference's Player of the Week on Monday. The Celtics have won 11 straight games and own the NBA's best record at 48-12.