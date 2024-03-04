Jaylen Brown named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

BOSTON -- After helping the Celtics to a 3-0 record and leading the team in scoring twice last week, Jaylen Brown has another award for his collection. Brown has been named the Eastern Conference's Player of the Week for the fourth time in his career.

Brown averaged 28.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while leading Boston to victories over Philadelphia, Dallas, and Golden State over the last week. He's the only player in the NBA to average at least 28 points while shooting better than 60.0 percent from the field and 45.0 percent from three-point range (a minimum of three attempts per game) last week.

Brown hit 33 of his 53 attempts (62.2 percent) while going 8-for-17 (47 percent) from downtown last week. He was also 11-for-13 at the free-throw line over Boston's three wins.

The three-time All-Star began his week with a team-high 31 points (off 11-for-14 shooting) in the team's 117-99 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Brown scored a dozen of his points in the second quarter, when he was 5-for-6 from the floor.

He followed that up with a 25-point performance in a 138-110 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, when Brown went 11-for-20 from the floor and added 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

Brown finished off his week with a 29-point outburst in Boston's 52-point win over the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors curiously decided to leave Brown open, and he came out firing, dropping 19 points in the first quarter alone. Brown finished the afternoon 11-for-19 from the floor while adding three rebounds and three assists for Boston.

Sunday was the fourth time in his last five games that Brown has scored at least 18 points in the first half alone. He is on quite a heater at the moment, and the NBA made sure to recognize Brown's incredible week.

Sunday's blowout victory was Boston's 11th straight and has the Celtics sitting an NBA-best 48-12 on the season.