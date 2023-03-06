No Tatum, Horford for Celtics as team looks to end skid in Cleveland

BOSTON -- The Celtics will be shorthanded Monday night against the Cavaliers. Boston will not have the services of Jayson Tatum or Al Horford in Cleveland, as the team looks to end a two-game slide and bounce back after embarrassing home losses to the Nets and the Knicks.

Tatum (left knee contusion) and Horford (low back stiffness) have both been ruled out for the contest, as was fellow starter Robert Williams, who is set to miss at least a week with a left hamstring strain.

Tatum will get some much-needed rest, after he played 49 minutes in a double overtime loss to the Knicks on Sunday night. The Celtics All-Star has been struggling as of late, and was just 12-for-30 from the floor and 6-for-17 from 3-point range against the Knicks. He is 22-for-53 overall and 6-for-23 from three over his last two games.

Horford will get the night off, as has been the case on the second leg of back-to-backs this season. The 36-year-old played 46 minutes on Sunday and hit a corner three to send the game into double overtime, finishing the game with 20 points and 14 rebounds.

With both Horford and Williams out, the Celtics will turn to Grant Williams, Mike Muscala, and Luke Kornet to handle frontcourt duties against a talented Cavaliers team.

The Celtics will have Malcolm Brogdon back on Monday night, after he missed the last two games with right ankle soreness. Point guard Marcus Smart was also not on Monday's injury report after he spent much of Sunday night limping around the floor.