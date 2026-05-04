Jaylen Brown rips Joel Embiid's flopping on Twitch stream, says some NBA refs "need to be investigated"

A day after the Boston Celtics blew a 3-1 series lead and were eliminated by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs, Jaylen Brown took to his Twitch stream and aired his grievances with Joel Embiid and NBA referees.

Brown has used the streaming platform to break down film and share his thoughts throughout the season.

The Celtics lost Game 7 to Philadelphia on Saturday night at TD Garden, thanks in part to a big game from the Sixers star. After the game, Brown told reporters that Embiid was "flopping around" and was rewarded with calls.

"Flopping has ruined our game"

He continued the criticism Sunday night on Twitch.

"Credit to the 76ers, credit to Joel Embiid. I still think he flops way too much," Brown said. "Drawing fouls is fine. I don't complain about nobody drawing fouls. Flopping and exaggerating contact is different."

Brown gave credit to Embiid and his teammates throughout the stream, but still continued to complain about his antics and others around the league who flop.

"Whether you like it, don't like it, your grandma like it, your grandma don't like it, I don't really care. This is my personal opinion on basketball. Some of y'all might disagree. But argue with your grandma," Brown said. "Flopping has ruined our game. Joel Embiid is a great player. One of the best bigs in [expletive] basketball history flops. He knows it. This ain't breaking news. It is what it is."

Jaylen Brown rips refs

The Celtics star also turned his attention to NBA referees. Brown was called for 10 offensive fouls in the first round of the playoffs.

Earlier in the season, Brown ripped the officials after a loss to San Antonio. He was fined $35,000.

"They clearly had an agenda, maybe because I spoke, I was critical of them in the regular season. So you know how they responded? You're going to lead the playoffs in offensive fouls. That was the response from the officiating," Brown said Sunday, noting that other players aren't called for the same push off that he was whistled for. "It's clearly an agenda. Look at the same move. Some referees that if I had to choose, if I had to, like, say there's some referees that need to be investigated. We had three of them in the last three games."

Despite the early exit in the postseason, the former NBA Finals MVP said he was proud of what the Celtics accomplished while playing without Jayson Tatum for most of the season.

"I'm so proud. And it was my favorite year of my basketball career," Brown said. "Also being able to be a part of a group that through the uncertainty came to fight, came to compete, came with the war. I'll take a team like that any day of the week."