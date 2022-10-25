Watch CBS News
Sports

Jaylen Brown ends association with Kanye West's Donda Sports

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is dropping his association with Donda Sports. The sports agency was started by and owned by rapper Kanye West.

The announcement comes as Adidas also cut ties with West, who has been making a series of anti-Semitic comments.

"I have always and will always continue to stand strongly against any antisemitism, hate speech, misrepresentation, and oppressive rhetoric of any kind," Brown said in a statement posted on social media.

"In light of that, after sharing conversations, I now recognize there are times when my voice and my position can't coexist in spaces that don't correspond with my stance or values." 

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald also terminated his deal with Donda Sports. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 25, 2022 / 7:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.