Kanye West documentary scratched following antisemitic remarks

MRC Entertainment has joined the ranks of businesses cutting ties with Kanye West, after the musician has made a number of antisemitic remarks in recent weeks.

On Monday, they issued an open letter to the public disclosing that they were shelving a fully completed documentary on the Chicago-born rapper, who is now legally known as "Ye." He has recently gone on several antisemitic rants, including a tweet where he said that he was going to go "death con 3" on Jewish people.

"This morning, after discussion with our filmmakers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for our recently completed documentary about Kanye West. We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform," the letter said.

West was dropped by Creative Artists Agency on Monday as well, joining Balenciaga, Def Jam, Gap and J.P. Morgan as those who have severed ties.

The letter alleges that last week, Kanye "sampled and remixed a classic tune that has charted for over 3000 years." The song reportedly centers around a "lie that Jews are evil and conspire to control the world for their own gain."

"The silence from leaders and corporations when it comes to Kanye or antisemitism in general is dismaying but not surprising. What is new and sad, is the fear that Jews have about speaking out in their own defense," the letter says.

West had his Instagram and Twitter accounts restricted as a result of the tirades. One post on Instagram showed a conversation between he and fellow musician Sean "Diddy" Combs, where West said, "Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me."

Over the weekend, demonstrators hung a sign over the 405 Freeway, which read, "Kanye is right about the Jews." Those gathered could be seen holding Nazi salutes.

His name has often been a topic of controversy in recent weeks, highlighted by his decision to hand out his infamous "White Lives Matter" shirts in Skid Row.

As the fallout continues, so do the calls for Adidas to join with those cutting ties with West.