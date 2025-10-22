Jaylen Brown is being honored for his work in community with his own day in city of Boston

Jaylen Brown will spend his 29th birthday in New York trying to help the Boston Celtics get a bit of revenge against the Knicks. Back in Boston, the city will celebrate the NBA champion for his work on and off the court.

The city has declared Friday, October 24th as "Jaylen Brown Day" in Boston. Brown shared the huge news on his Instagram account Tuesday, and is asking for everyone to spend the day giving back to the community in their own way.

"It's official October 24th is Jaylen Brown Day in Boston," Brown wrote in his post. "Thank you to [Mayor Michelle Wu] and the council special. Thanks to my brothers @juicethegod and @_familyfirst_rp for helping me navigate the city.

"10/24 make sure you look a kid in the eye tell them you believe in them," continued Brown. "Plenty of more work to do let's all contribute more of our time to our community."

Jaylen Brown Day in Boston

Brown isn't just getting his own day for helping bring Banner 18 to Boston, though his Eastern Conference and Finals MVP honors from the team's 2024 title run certainly helped his case. The resolution also highlights Brown's social activism and work in the community, from his many school visits to his 7uice foundation working to bridge the gap for youth in underserved communities.

After he signed his max contract with Boston in July of 2023, Brown promised to launch programs that will make the world a better place. He's lived up to that promise and is now being honored by the community he's helped.

While big things are happening for Brown off the court, he's also set for a big season for the Celtics on the hardwood. With Jayson Tatum likely out for most or all of the upcoming season, the Celtics will be relying on Brown to be the team's top player in 2025-26.

Brown averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists for Boston last season and was an All-Star for the fourth time of his career.