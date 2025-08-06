Jayden Daniels won't play in Friday's Patriots-Commanders preseason game

The New England Patriots will see a lot of Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels in Wednesday's joint practice in Foxboro. But the Patriots will not see Daniels come Friday night's preseason opener at Gillette Stadium.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn announced ahead of Wednesday's joint session that Daniels will not play in Friday's preseason opener in Foxboro. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year will take a lot of reps in Wednesday's joint practice, but will then sit out the exhibition tilt.

So once again, preseason football fans will be robbed of a Daniels-Drake Maye exhibition showdown. The two teams also met last year in their preseason finales, but Daniels was on the bench for that contest too after he had already established himself as Washington's starter.

With Daniels planted on the bench Friday, the New England defense will go against backups Josh Johnson and Sam Hartman in the preseason clash. Marcus Mariota was among the players who did not make the trip to Foxboro, per Quinn on Wednesday, which also included disgruntled wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

While the Pats won't see Daniels on Friday, the defense will have its hands full with him Wednesday. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel highlighted what makes Daniels so special ahead of the practice.

"He makes great decisions," said Vrabel. "He's very fast and while he scrambles, and he can run with the football, he rarely takes a big hit, which is impressive for any player but especially a quarterback."

Which Patriots will play in Friday's exhibition opener?

With Daniels already ruled out for Friday night, Vrabel was asked if Maye will see action in the preseason opener.

"We're focused on today. He'll get a lot of reps today," Vrabel responded. "I would say most everybody that's healthy should expect to play in the game. How long they play, I don't know."

Maye and New England's starters -- the healthy ones at least -- will likely play a series or two on Friday before backups take over, though Vrabel didn't share any of his plans for the opener. A lot of Friday's game plan will depend on what the team and individual players accomplish in Wednesday's joint practice.

"The game is an extension of practice. We have some situations and Friday will be an extension of our work," he said. "It's a game, but still looking at it as a practice opportunity to get the guys the reps they need to be ready for the season."

While Vrabel didn't name any players who will sit Friday, chances are receiver Stefon Diggs won't be suiting up. He's been a full participant through most of training camp, but was absent from Wednesday's joint session as he continues his speedy recovery from a torn ACL.

