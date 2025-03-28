Ja'Whaun Bentley reportedly being released by New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are saying goodbye to another captain, with the team reportedly set to release linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley.

Bentley has spent his entire seven-year NFL career in New England after being drafted by the Patriots in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. But the team is set to release the veteran linebacker on Friday, according to ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss.

Bentley was a team captain for the third time of his career in 2024, but was lost for the season in Week 2 when he tore his left pectoral muscle. He played 16 games for New England in 2023 and racked up 114 total tackles and a career-best 4.5 sacks. He had a career-high 125 tackles for the Patriots in 2022.

Overall, Bentley played 83 games for the Patriots over his seven seasons, including 68 starts. But Mike Vrabel is installing a new defensive scheme in his first season as New England's head coach, and Bentley didn't fit his mold at linebacker.

The Patriots have been busy adding to the defense this offseason, signing or re-signing 10 players on that side of the ball. The team added linebacker Robert Spillane to the middle of the D, along with defensive tackle Milton Williams and edge rusher Harold Landry along the line. New England also recently matched the offer sheet restricted free-agent linebacker Christian Elliss received from the Raiders, which will pay him up to $13.5 million over two seasons.

Ja'Whaun Bentley says goodbye to New England

It was clear the Patriots were moving on from Bentley before Reiss' report, since the linebacker posted a farewell to New England to his X account.

New England‼️

Thank You for Everything‼️

It’s Been a Blessing 🖤🎱 — JB (@NVBentley33) March 28, 2025

Bentley is now the fourth 2024 Patriots team captain to depart this offseason. Eight-time team captain David Andrews was released last week, while Jacoby Brissett signed with the Cardinals and Deatrich Wise Jr. signed with the Commanders in free agency.