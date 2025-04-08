Jarren Duran on sharing suicide attempt story in Red Sox Netflix series: "I had to be real about it"

Jarren Duran said opening up about a past suicide attempt in a new Netflix documentary on the Boston Red Sox "wasn't easy, but it felt important."

In the fourth episode of The Clubhouse: A year with the Red Sox, which was released Tuesday, Duran revealed he attempted to take his own life during a difficult stretch in the 2022 season.

Duran released a statement through the Red Sox Tuesday morning about his decision to go public.

Jarren Duran statement

"Talking about this wasn't easy, but it felt important. I trusted the Netflix crew, and I knew that if I was going to share this, I had to be real about it," the outfielder said in his first comments about the documentary.

"A few years ago, I found myself in a dark place, but I'm still here, and I'm so lucky I am. And if my story can help even one person, then it was worth telling. It's that ability to help, to reach those who feel alone, that motivated me to tell my story."

His parents, Octavio and Dena Duran, also released a statement.

"As parents, there's nothing harder than knowing your child was in pain. We only recently learned the full extent of what Jarren went through, and it was heartbreaking to hear. We are beyond grateful that he is still here, that he has found the courage to keep going, and that he is using his voice to help others. If his story can help even one person, then it was worth sharing. We are incredibly proud of the man he is today and love him more than words can say. We will always be in his corner," they said.

Duran broke out for the Red Sox with an incredible season in 2024. He made his first All-Star team and was named MVP of the All-Star Game when he hit a game-winning homer for the American League. He received MVP votes at the end of the season after slashing .285/.342/.492 and leading all of baseball with 48 doubles and 14 triples.

Duran has not been shy about sharing his mental health struggles, hoping to help others trying to overcome similar issues. Red Sox manager Alex Cora praised Duran Monday for sharing his deeply personal story in the film.

"Shared what I need to share"

"Right now, my focus is on the field. We have a postseason to chase, and that's where my head is. I've shared what I needed to share, and I appreciate everyone's understanding that my focus right now is on baseball and helping my team win a World Series," Duran said Tuesday.

"I am grateful for the tremendous support I've received. If you're struggling, please know there's help. You can call a friend, a trusted person, your doctor, or an organization like Samaritans. And, if you're in immediate danger, call 988."

Mental health resources

If you need help with depression, suicide prevention, substance abuse or other issues, there are several resources available here.

You can also call or text 988 to reach the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can have a free, confidential conversation with a trained counselor anytime.