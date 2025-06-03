Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran reportedly drawing trade interest from Padres

If the struggling Boston Red Sox decide to sell off pieces at some point this season, one National League team is already interested in trading for outfielder Jarren Duran.

According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic, the San Diego Padres have Duran among their trade targets, as the team looks to fill "glaring holes" at the bottom of its lineup. The Padres are looking for help in left field after Gavin Sheets was injured when he crashed into the left field wall last Sunday. Sheets had been San Diego's injury replacement for veteran outfielder Jason Hayward.

Padres had interest in Duran before last season

This isn't the first time the Padres have been connected to Duran. San Diego was reportedly eying the outfielder before his breakout 2024 season, according to Lin.

"The Padres expressed interest in Duran ahead of the 2024 season," wrote Lin. "Before veteran left fielder Jurickson Profar and then-rookie center fielder Jackson Merrill joined Duran as first-time All-Stars."

Duran was the All-Star Game MVP last year, and finished eighth in MVP voting at the end of the season. He had a monster season for Boston overall, when he slashed .285/.342/.492 to go with 21 home runs, 111 runs scored, 75 RBI, and a league-leading 14 triples.

Through 61 games this season, Boston's leadoff man is slashing .271/.317/.417 with four homers, six triples, 15 doubles, and 33 runs scored.

Would trading Duran make sense for Red Sox?

Duran would fill an immediate need in San Diego, but would it make sense for the Red Sox to move on from one of their most electric players? If the team really goes into the tank -- and the 29-33 Red Sox are close -- it might be worth it to cash in on such a valuable trade chip.

Lin speculates the Red Sox could receive a pair of Top 50 prospects from San Diego in 18-year-old shortstop Leo De Vries (the No. 3 prospect in baseball) and catcher Ethan Salas (No. 29). But the biggest carrot for Boston in a Duran trade wouldn't necessarily be the package the team receives in return -- at least in the immediate future.

Trading Duran would clear a path for top prosect Roman Anthony in Boston, which is something a lot of fans have been clamoring for amid the team's struggles. Anthony has been tearing the cover off the ball for the Worcester Red Sox this season, slashing .303/.430/.492 with eight homers, nine doubles, and 41 runs scored out of the leadoff spot.

But there's a logjam in the Boston outfield, with Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu occupying the starting spots and veteran Rob Refsnyder filling the depth role. The Red Sox don't want to promote Anthony until there's a clear path to him playing every day. A Duran trade would open that door.

While Duran is a special talent atop the Boston lineup, he was a late bloomer and at 28 years old, he's the oldest among the team's starting outfielders. He is only under team control through the 2028 season, when he'll likely command a huge paycheck.

The Red Sox still has a lot to figure out before they choose a lane for the July 31 trade deadline, and simply trading Duran and promoting Anthony won't fix the 2025 Boston Red Sox -- especially if they don't get any Major League pitching in the deal.

But if Craig Breslow and company do choose to sell, it appears Duran will be a popular player around the deadline.