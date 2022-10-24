Watch CBS News
Jamie Collins making 2022 debut for Patriots on Monday Night Football

By CBSBoston.com Staff

BOSTON -- Chapter 4 of the Jamie Collins experience is set to take place in Foxboro on Monday night.

The linebacker will be elevated from the Patriots' practice squad to play against the Bears on Monday Night Football, his agents informed Tom Pelissero.

Collins signed with the Patriots' practice squad earlier this month, but has yet to be active on a game day.

Originally a second-round pick by the Patriots in 2013, he was traded away from New England during the 2016 season. He signed with the Patriots in 2019 and spent the season in New England before signing with the Lions in 2020. When Collins was released last season, he once again signed with the Patriots.

His 2021 season was cut short due to injury, leaving him without a team through the start of this year, until joining the Patriots' practice squad. 

First published on October 24, 2022 / 12:17 PM

