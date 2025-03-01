Sullivan's on Castle Island in Boston reopens for 2025 season to line around the block

Sullivan's on Castle Island in Boston reopens for 2025 season

Sullivan's on Castle Island is officially open again, and locals lined the block for the famous hot dogs. The restaurant expects to churn out over 1,000 hot dogs for their seasonal reopening.

The restaurant recently won the James Beard Award for America's Classic in the Northeast Region.

On Saturday, Mayor Michelle Wu stopped by the iconic beach shack to declare the day "Sullivan's on Castle Island Day."

"It's a special tradition, and my two boys have grown up since before they coming here, getting the fries and hot dogs, trying to get the seagulls to come to them as well and then getting to run around," said Mayor Wu. "It's an amazing place that builds so many traditions and memories for families all across the city and beyond."

The line wrapped around the block, full of people eager to get their hands on the seasonal treats.

"Mustard, relish, onion, a perfectly toasted bun, it's the best," said South Boston resident Chico.

Owner Dan Sullivan said that the restaurant's success comes from his father's philosophy when he started the restaurant back in 1951.

"Prices, quality and cleanliness," Sullivan said. "We've maintained that for the past 75 years, that's what it's all about."

It's a sign of spring for Bostonians. Long-time customer Lorraine Bates said Sullivan's was the first thing she thought about when she woke up this morning.

"Clams, onion rings, and hot dogs," she said.

Lorraine has been enjoying Sullivan's for over 50 years now.

"I'm just so happy that they won the James Beard Award," she said. "I think they deserved to win that a long time ago."