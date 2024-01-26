Comfort Kitchen in Dorchester a semifinalist for prestigious James Beard Award

BOSTON - Comfort Kitchen is on fire. When doors open, the packed dining room fills up fast, while staff slings African inspired dishes using international flavors and foodie fans are loving it.

The restaurant is located in the city's Dorchester neighborhood, but their reputation is growing throughout Boston and beyond.

"It's time to be recognized," said customer Michelle Turner Young.

The James Beard Foundation announced Comfort Kitchen as a semifinalist for best new restaurant, the only spot in the state to be nominated in that category.

"It's very exciting, it's a huge deal for us, for the city, and for our community here," said Chef Kwasi Kwaa.

Biplaw Rai and Chef Kwasi Kwaa have designed a dining experience for all.

"One of the biggest parts of our concept is telling and celebrating immigrant stories through the ingredients that we use, the spices that we choose to use," said Kwaa.

Comfort Kitchen Managing Partner Biplaw Rai and Chef Partner Kwasi Kwaa CBS Boston

In the hopes of highlighting the diversity of the restaurant industry and of Dorchester.

"There's so much talent, there's so much rich history and culture in it and for us just to showcase through food is very meaningful," says Rai.

And soon there won't be an open seat in sight.

"The jerk sliders have been divine," Michelle Turner Young said.

And for neighbors it's not just the food that keeps them coming back.

"We are the definition of a melting pot but to be able to walk into a space and see that embodied it feels like home," another customer said.

The winners of the James Beard Awards will be announced in June.