"No Nazi Homophobes in Jamaica Plain" rally held after white supremacist protest last week

BOSTON -- In Jamaica Plain on Saturday, there was a rally to denounce hate and violence against members of the LGBTQ community. It comes in response to Nazis and white supremacists demonstrating in the same spot last week during drag queen story hour at the Loring Greenough House.

More than a hundred people in the LGBTQ community held a "No Nazi Homophobes in Jamaica Plain" rally at the Soldiers Monument in Jamaica Plain. From there, protesters took to the street, letting their voices be heard throughout the entire community.

"We need to speak up and say Nazis have no place in our community," organizer Patty Bourree said.

There was a strong police presence on Saturday, but the crowd also criticized the city leaders and police for not taking a stronger stance against the disruption last week.

"Do we want to go with the Mayor's plan and give more power to cops, or do we want to organize and mobilize and engage in direct action with the fascists?" another protester said.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she is encouraged by how many protests there have been to fight against the white supremacist rallies.

"It's amazing to see so much passion in Boston to stand up and do what's right and to fight for a city that includes every single one of us," said Wu.

Another anti-neo-Nazi rally is expected to take place this weekend in Boston at the Common.

"I am here because there is no place for hate in the country," said protester Robin Ochs. "And we need to stand up now."