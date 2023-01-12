Jakobi Meyers named Patriots' winner of Ed Block Courage Award

BOSTON -- Jakobi Meyers' career in New England might be over, or it might be continue. Either way, he won't be leaving Foxboro before accepting a mighty honor.

Meyers was named the Patriots winner for the Ed Block Courage Award on Thursday, an award which "honors those National Football League players who exemplify commitments to the principles of sportsmanship and courage."

"The honor is bestowed annually upon a player or players who best exemplify the principles of courage and sportsmanship while also serving as a symbol of professionalism and dedication," the Patriots stated in their announcement.

The 26-year-old Meyers played in 14 games in 2022, catching 67 passes for 804 yards and a career-high six touchdowns. Since entering the league as an undrafted rookie out of North Carolina State in 2019, Meyers has worked for every bit of playing time he's gotten, and he quickly became the most reliable receiver on the Patriots. Since 2020, he's caught 209 passes for 2,399 yards and eight touchdowns, while also throwing four passes. All four of those were completed, with two going for touchdowns -- one to Rex Burkhead and one to Cam Newton.

Meyers suffered a concussion in Week 13 this season, but he caught 15 passes for 164 yards and three touchdowns over the final three weeks of the season.

Previous Patriots winners of the award are Brandon King (2021), Devin McCourty and James White (2020), Julian Edelman (2019), Nate Ebner (2018), Matthew Slater (2017), Nate Solder (2016), Jerod Mayo (2015), Rob Gronkowski (2014), Sebastian Vollmer (2013), Logan Mankins (2012), Marcus Cannon (2011), Wes Welker (2010) and Tom Brady (2009).

The Ed Block Courage Awards Ceremony will be held April 2 at the Baltimor eRavens Courage House.