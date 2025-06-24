Jack Parker, legendary Boston University coach, elected into Hockey Hall of Fame

Marco Sturm shares his vision for Bruins in 1-on-1 with Steve Burton

Legendary Boston University hockey coach Jack Parker will take his place in the Hockey Hall of Fame later this year. Parker was elected into the Hall on Tuesday as a builder, following his incredible 40-year career with the Terriers.

Parker led the Terriers to 897 wins over his four decades on the BU bench, along with three National Championships (in 1978, 1995, and 2009). Boston University won 21 Beanpot titles under Parker, to go with six Hockey East tournament titles and eight Hockey East regular season championships.

The Spencer Penrose Award for the top Division 1 hockey coach was awarded to Parker three times -- in 1975, 1978, and 2009 -- making him one of just three three-time recipients of the honor.

Parker's 897 wins with BU is the most in NCAA history for a coach at one school. He also has the most NCAA appearances (24), Frozen Four appearances (13), and most importantly on the BU campus, Beanpot victories (21).

Parker, who was born in Somerville and attended Catholic Memorial, started at Boston University as a player in 1965. He centered three Beanpot championship teams and was captain of the Terriers in his senior season. After his playing days were over, Parker started as an assistant coach at Boston University in 1969, and was the program's head coach by 1973.

Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Parker will be enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame as a "builder inductee," a special section for non-players who helped build the game. Women's coach Daniele Sauvageau (currently the GM of Montreal's PWHL team) will also be enshrined as a builder, the first woman to receive the honor in the category.

In addition to Parker and Sauvageau, former NHL players Zdeno Chara, Joe Thornton, Alexander Mogilny, and Duncan Keith were elected on Tuesday, along with women's hockey stars Brianna Decker and Jennifer Botterill.

Botterill played professionally in Canada following her four-year career at Harvard University from 1998-2003, where she was a four-time All-American and became the first player to win the Patty Kazmaier Award (given to the best player in college hockey) twice.