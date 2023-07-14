Jack Eichel brings Stanley Cup to local rink, Chelmsford High School

Bruce Cassidy brings Stanley Cup to Milton to help a great cause

BOSTON -- The Stanley Cup continued its tour around Massachusetts on Friday, with Jack Eichel spending part of his day with the Cup at a local rink near his hometown of North Chelmsford.

Eichel made an appearance with the most famous trophy in sports at Skate 3 Ice Arena in Tyngsboro, where he skated as a youngster, and a whole lot of fans showed up to support their hometown hero and to take a photo with the Cup.

Skate 3 Scene when Eichel brings the cup to town @MikeGrinnell_ pic.twitter.com/dHwLGMDNrP — Stolki (@KevinStolki) July 14, 2023

Inside, Eichel posed for photos on a small stage in the lobby, in front of a banner commemorating the occasion.

Jack Eichel has arrived pic.twitter.com/fb1IiP5QHM — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin9) July 14, 2023

After their time at the rink, Eichel and the Cup headed over to Chelmsford High School for another appearance.

Though Eichel only spent his freshman year at Chelmsford High before moving to Michigan to play for the U.S. National Development Team, he made it clear with his destinations on his day with the Cup that he wanted to honor his Massachusetts roots.

A day earlier, Golden Knights head coach -- and former Bruins head coach -- took the Cup to Milton to help launch the Cassidy Murray Foundation.

Eichel played one season at Boston University in 2014-15 before he was drafted with the No. 2 overall pick by the Buffalo Sabres in the NHL Draft. He played six seasons in Buffalo before being traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2021. Eichel led the Golden Knights in scoring with 26 points during their postseason run to the championship, thriving in the first Stanley Cup Playoff action of his career.