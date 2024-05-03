Jack Edwards signs off for final time as Bruins announcer

BOSTON -- Jack Edwards called his final Bruins game on Thursday night, signing off for one last time following Boston's 2-1 loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.

The Bruins' season is not over yet, with a winner-takes-all Game 7 against the Leafs at TD Garden on Saturday night. But with that game set to air on national TV, NESN's season ended with Thursday night's loss.

"Long live the Boston Bruins"

Following his 19-year career in the NESN broadcast booth, Edwards said goodbye to Bruins fans from ScotiaBank Arena in Toronto. He delivered a heartfelt farewell alongside longtime analyst Andy Brickley.

"The past 19 years, to witness and describe some of the greatest moments in the New England sports pantheon has been a thrill of a lifetime," said Edwards. "I want to thank every employee at NESN, especially our production team. Brian Zechello, Rose Mirakian-Wheeler, Patrick White, and all the photographers represented on this trip by Bobby Swan.

"Most of all, I want to thank my broadcast partner Andy Brickley," Edwards continued. "You're the brother I never had until I started working with you. And it's been a joy ride for 19 years. And this is my goodbye."

"I have four brothers, but now I have five," Brickley responded. "Absolutely a pleasure working with you, Jack. Great call again tonight. Tremendous finish. It would have been storybook had they (the Bruins) won a Game 5 at home, go out in that fashion for you personally. And given the situation with this series, it might have been even more storybook had we been able to broadcast Game 7."

"So long everybody," Edwards said. "Long live the Boston Bruins."

The 67-year-old Edwards announced his plans to retire following the first round last month. He told The Boston Globe's Chad Finn that he had an undiagnosed health issue that was leading to him slurring, along with slow speech. Edwards said he remained mentally sharp, but said in his retirement announcement that his work in the booth could no longer match his own standards.

Edwards is a New England native and UNH grad who grew up a Bruins fan. He always delivered passionate calls that got Boston fans fired up and usually drew the ire of opposing fanbases. But his love for the Bruins was never in question.

Edwards' final game came one night after longtime Celtics play-by-play man Mike Gorman called his final game, ending his 43-year career as the voice of the Celtics.