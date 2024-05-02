Mike Gorman ends his final Boston Celtics broadcast with an emotional farewell

BOSTON -- The Celtics' blowout win over the Heat on Wednesday night was a bit bittersweet. It not only ended Boston's first-round playoff series, but it was the final time we'll hear Mike Gorman call a Celtics game.

Wednesday night's Celtics game was Gorman's final broadcast on NBC Sports Boston, wrapping up his incredible 43-year career. His voice has been synonymous with Celtics basketball since 1981, when he first started calling games with legendary player and coach Tommy Heinsohn. That duo spent 39 years together before Heinsohn passed away in 2020.

Together, their voices were the soundtrack of some of the best moments in Celtics history -- plus a few that weren't so great in the 90s. But no matter the situation, Celtics fans knew Mike and Tommy would get them through it all.

Gorman went out with a huge Celtics win, as Boston beat up on Miami, 118-84, to advance to the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Gorman had plenty of chances to shout out his signature "Got it!" as the Celtics drained 16 threes in the blowout victory.

He received a long ovation from the TD Garden crowd before the game and then again late in the contest. After his final game in the broadcast booth, Gorman signed off with a heartfelt message to the organization and Boston fans.

"Phew, I don't know what to say, really. For the past 43 years it has been an honor and my distinct pleasure to be the voice of the Boston Celtics. I'll be forever grateful to this ownership for treating my family as they treat their own," said an emotional Gorman. "Special thanks to all who welcomed Tommy [Heinsohn], [Brian] Scal[abrine], and me into your homes all winter long.

"When it was a cold night going on outside you turned us on and it couldn't have been better. There's no place I'd rather have been.," added Gorman. "So Boston, thank you. Goodnight."

Mike Gorman gives his final sign off after an amazing 43-year career 🍀



We love you Mike 💚 pic.twitter.com/7v1W4Jqejk — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 2, 2024

It was as succinct and poignant as his calls during games. Gorman told WBZ-TV's Dan Roche after the game that he'll always remember Boston fans and their passion for the team, and how they welcomed him into their homes 82-plus times every season.

"This is what I'll remember. I won't remember games, I won't remember players. But I will remember this crowd and what it was like to be in this building," he told Roche.

"Thank you for the time we gave. Hopefully it was enjoyable, hopefully we made you laugh a little bit on occasion. Maybe you learned something too," added Gorman. "Thank you for treating me the way you did."

The 76-year-old Gorman will now get to enjoy his retirement, with fans everywhere wishing him the best.

But the Boston native won't be disappearing from Celtics basketball completely. Chances are we'll see plenty of his sitting courtside for Celtics games, because the TD Garden wouldn't feel right without Mike Gorman being in the house.

While we won't hear it every night during broadcasts, maybe fans lucky enough to be sitting near Mike will still get to catch a "Got it!" from time to time.