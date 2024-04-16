Bruins play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards to retire after postseason

BOSTON - After nearly two decades as the Boston Bruins play-by-play announcer on NESN, Jack Edwards will retire from his "dream job" following the 2023-24 postseason.

"I grew up a Bruins fan, and who had more fun than us over the last two decades?" Edwards said in a press release Tuesday. "In collaboration with Bruins and NESN leadership, I recently decided that the time has come for me to finish my shift as the voice of the Boston Bruins. I am no longer able to attain the standards I set for myself, to honor the fans, the players, the Bruins organization and NESN with the best they all deserve."

NESN play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards, left, and analyst Andy Brickley broadcast during a Boston Bruins game at TD Garden in Boston on Jan. 5, 2019. Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Bruins and NESN said they will conduct a nationwide search for the next play-by-play voice to join color commentator Andy Brickley for the 2024-25 season.

"I retire from broadcasting not with a heavy heart, but gratefulness for a 19-year-long joyride," Edwards said. "I owe my career, my own pursuit of happiness, to the love and support of my family. I thank every member of the Bruins and NESN for your loyalty, helping me to achieve and live out a lifetime goal, high above the ice."

Edwards, a New England native and University of New Hampshire graduate, is retiring after a 45-year career in sports journalism. He spent the last 19 years with NESN and the Boston Bruins.

"A part of the Bruins legacy"

Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs said, "Jack's voice has been the soundtrack for generations of Bruins fans that have experienced so many incredible moments. His presence has been felt around the globe and he will forever be a part of the Bruins legacy."

The Bruins and NESN plan to celebrate Edwards' career during the 2024-25 season.