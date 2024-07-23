City leaders remember Boston philanthropist Jack Connors, who has died at 82

BOSTON - Longtime Boston legend, philanthropist and advertising icon Jack Connors died Tuesday after a battle with cancer. He was 82.

A friend and mentor

Boston business and city leaders says it hard to put into words what Jack Connors means to the community. "His legacy is kindness and humanity to all," Eversource CEO Joe Nolan said.

"Jack was one of the first persons that I met when I came to Boston." Cardinal Sean O'Malley said Connors was at his installation and told the cardinal then that he had a plan to revitalize Catholic schools.

"Jack came up with the idea of this campaign for Catholic schools and raised over $130 million. Twenty-two thousand inner-city kids have benefited by the work of the campaign," O'Malley said.

Connors was known as a true friend to those who called on him for help, said former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. "Just his advice. He was always very positive. And I can't imagine what his family is going through today. They're just wonderful people. He taught me it's about helping people."

Jack Connors died July 23, 2024, at the age of 82. CBS Boston

A savvy businessman

Besides advising politicians, Connors founded the city's powerful ad agency Hill Holliday.

"He put it on the map," said Eversource Chairman, CEO and President Joe Nolan. Nolan said he regularly saw Connors at St Mary Hall for 8 o'clock Mass at Boston College, another place Connors held close to his heart. "At Boston College, he was here for some of the darkest times. The endowment was low, but he was passionate about it. (He) totally transformed the campus and raised money, really did everything around fundraising and bringing the passion back and the commitment to Boston College."

A philanthropist

Connors's expansive philanthropic footprint can be seen and felt almost everywhere throughout the city, especially when it comes to healthcare and the hospitals.

"His heart was bigger than anyone else's," said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. "And his generosity is reflected in so many parts of our city."

Connors is best known for the second family that he cherished: Camp Harbor View, which he founded in 2007. The free, year-round camp focuses on helping children and families who are the most in need.

"We've impacted thousands of kids, hundreds of families," said Harbor View CEO Sharon McNally. "We made an implicit promise to the kids of Boston for the next generation to keep Camp Harbor View going for them."

"He was a great man who will fondly remembered and sorely missed by everybody in Boston," O'Malley said.

Connors leaves behind his wife Eileen, four children and 13 grandchildren.

