"It's absurd": Boston takes advantage of record-high temperatures

BOSTON – Temperatures hit the mid-60's on Thursday, and Boston took full advantage.

"It's absurd. I mean it was minus-20 a couple weeks ago," said avid ice skater George Li, whose weekly workout is typically on the ice.

But Thursday looked and felt a little different.

"It's fun doing it in shorts and a t-shirt. Your skates get a little wet. You just have to make sure you don't hockey stop on it and get drenched," Li said.

As skaters slid through the slush in shorts, Newbury Street shoppers also dressed down for the warm weather.

"It's very nice compared to past weeks," said 11-year-old McKinley, who was playing hooky with her family, grateful for the high temperatures on what was a day to celebrate. "I'm happy because it's normally freezing on my birthday."

On the day McKinley was born 11 years ago, the high in Boston was 45 degrees.