Vigil for Israeli hostages in Massachusetts features increased security after attack in Colorado

Standing solemnly in solidarity with the Jewish community, dozens gathered on the Newton Center Green in Massachusetts Sunday, one week after 12 people at a similar vigil were injured in an attack in Boulder, Colorado.

Organizers said Sunday marks 611 days since the brutal massacre of Israelis on Oct. 7. Currently, there are 55 hostages remaining in captivity in Gaza.

The vigil was put on by Run for Their Lives, the same organization that was targeted in Boulder when a 45-year-old man allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at the group, burning multiple victims during a peaceful march in support of Israeli hostages.

"The man who shoots two young Israeli embassy staffers in the back, the man who lights Jews on fire in Boulder...it is antisemitism, it's not a political statement, it's a statement of hatred and we reject it," said Rep. Jake Auchincloss.

On Sunday, the organization did call in additional security. They said their mission is to remind the world of the 55 hostages in Hamas captivity.

"I would prefer that we could gather here without any security and feel safe but of course it's nice to have that support," said Newton resident Roman Narovalnskay.

"We absolutely needed to increase security just to keep everybody safe," said Run for Their Lives organizer Emily Brophy. "We were all a little anxious going into this week with everything that happened in Boulder last week. It's very important that people don't forget and that people don't just move on with their lives, there's families who are completely stuck right now."