Massachusetts cousin of freed Israeli hostage calls news "a huge win," says more needs to be done

NEEDHAM - The Massachusetts cousin of an Israeli hostage who was released from captivity on Saturday called it "a huge win" but said more needs to be done to bring the remaining hostages home.

484 days in captivity

Jason Greenberg, of Needham, said his sister called him from Israel at 2:50 a.m. to share that their cousin, 54-year-old Ofer Calderon, had been released. Two other hostages, American-Israeli dual national Keith Siegel and Israeli Yarden Bibas were also freed.

Ofer Calderon, 54, has been held hostage by Hamas since Oct. 7, 2023. CBS Boston

"I cried a little bit, I rejoiced, I kissed my wife," said Greenberg. "There hasn't been a moment where he's been out of my thoughts. I've had way too many late nights to think about what he's been during but to know that he's come out, to see that smile. When I hug him, all of that will just melt away."

Greenberg said Calderon was released after 484 days in captivity and is now reunited with his four children and other family members. Greenberg was in Tel Aviv during the October 7th attacks. Two of Caulderon's children were also captured at the same time but were released in November 2023. Greenberg's 13-year-old cousin, Noya Dan, and her grandmother, 80-year-old Carmela Dan, were killed by Hamas in October of 2023. Greenberg said the children's recovery has been stunted by not knowing if their father would be OK or not.

"Despite being in captivity for 484 days, one of his defining characteristics is this radiant smile, and to see that emerge after this long, being held in unimaginable conditions, just lets me know that some part of the man that went in has come out," said Greenberg.

Calderon will now spend four days in a hospital in Tel Aviv undergoing hostage protocol which includes a medical and psychiatric evaluation. Greenberg said his cousin's home was destroyed in the initial attack, but he will be housed in an apartment in an undisclosed location in Israel when he's released from the hospital.

Families frustrated

Greenberg said he's happy to have his cousin freed and safe but said there's lots of frustration from families on how long the process took. He added that some families still have loved ones in captivity and some of them are not alive.

"If the deal that was just struck on January 19th and is being implemented had been accepted by the parties back on May 31st, then this ordeal would have been 266 days shorter for Ofer and the other hostages," said Greenberg.

Greenberg said he plans to visit Israel soon to see his cousin and looks forward to embracing him.

"Put yourself in my shoes, would you ever lose the faith for a family member of yours? You can only hope for the best and know deep in your heart that they're going to come out, and he has," said Greenberg.

He said that despite this entire frightening situation, he never lost hope for his cousins or the other hostages.

"There are still people caught up in this who don't deserve to be, and they need to come home. The fight has to continue, and people can't give up hope," Greenberg explains.