Cousins of Needham man on list of hostages released by Hamas

NEEDHAM - Two of the hostages released on Monday have Needham ties.

Needham resident Jason Greenberg says five of his family members were kidnapped from their kibbutz near the Gaza border when Hamas attacked.

Jason Greenberg's family members. Erez Kalderon and Sahar Kalderon were released on Monday. Abbey Onn

On Monday, two of his cousins - 12-year-old Erez Kalderon and 16-year-old Sahar Kalderon - were on the list of 11 hostages that were freed.

Greenberg's 13-year-old cousin and 80-year-old grandmother were found murdered. The fate of his 50-year-old cousin is unknown. It was his children that were freed.

"It's been an incredible timeline. Mostly with lows, and today is an extreme high. The devastation that I felt upon on learning of the deaths of my cousins Carmela and Noya is matched today with the elation that I'm feeling for the release of Sahar and Erez," Greenberg said.

A new deal between Israel and Hamas to extend the truce in Gaza could allow for the release of even more hostages.

Greenberg was in Israel, staying north of Tel Aviv, with his father when Hamas attacked Israel and was actually supposed to visit his cousins that day. They were able to evacuate quickly. Greenberg's sister Abbey Onn lives in Israel and has been advocating for families who are missing loved ones.