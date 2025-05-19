Israeli held by Hamas more than 500 days visits Massachusetts, calls for release of all hostages

Omer Shem Tov, a 22-year-old Israeli who was released after 505 days in Hamas captivity inside Gaza, sat down for a one-on-one with WBZ's Louisa Moller during a visit to Massachusetts this week.

Shem Tov was 19 years old when he was abducted by Hamas terrorists from the Nova Music Festival in Israel. He was brought to a home then a Hamas tunnel 40 meters under the ground where he spent days in the dark.

"Complete darkness"

"No one can imagine complete darkness. You know, I put my hand in front of me and I don't see any shadows moving. There were times I thought I'm blind," Shem Tov said.

Shem Tov told WBZ how he was fed one biscuit a day with salty water. At times, he had little contact with his captors.

"I'm a very warm person, yea? I love to love. I love hugs and I love human connections and there, all I got in a day was someone came in gave me food and went out," he said.

Threatened by Hamas commander

Shem Tov says he endeared himself to his captors by cooking and cleaning for them. He credits that with saving his life when a Hamas commander asked him to blow up some Israeli soldiers.

"I told him no, I'm not going to do it. And he told me, 'OK, so if you don't do it, we'll shoot you in the head' and I told them, 'OK, so you shoot me in the head,'" Shem Tov said.

Omer Shem Tov was held hostage by Hamas for 505 days. CBS Boston

Shem Tov's trip to Massachusetts was sponsored by Combined Jewish Philanthropies and is part of his family's campaign to get all of the Israeli hostages released. He told WBZ that sharing his story brings awareness to the "hell" that the remaining hostages are in.

"First things first, it's the hostages. This is human lives on the line. We have to get them out as soon as possible, all of the 57 hostages dead or alive," he said. "It's my goal right now so I'll speak, and I'll do and I believe me speaking, it's also healing me."

Shem Tov's trip to Massachusetts kicked off with a greeting by Boston's Jewish Community Day School students at Logan Airport. He toured Gillette Stadium on Sunday and will throw out the first pitch at Fenway Park on Monday.