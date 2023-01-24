Medfield native creates ISlide personalized footwear to fit everyone

BOSTON - Who knew that slides were going to take over the footwear world? Medfield native Justin Kittredge saw the potential from the beginning, so he took a risk and created Islide.

"I think taking the first step is the most important one and the hardest one for anybody," he told WBZ-TV.

Kittredge started the custom slide sandals company 10 years ago with an idea and a motto, "Stand in what you stand for."

"To us it's just the power of self-expression. It is the essence of who you are and what you believe in," he said.

Kittredge was working in footwear and realized that slides were growing at about 25-percent every single year. So, he went all in and started ISlide and the footwear fad continued to grow.

"I think the world that we are living in has slowly become more casual and I think with that being said, what's casual for footwear are slides. That's the part that got me very excited about it," he told WBZ.

But here's the game changer, Kittredge decided to personalize the slides. So now you can just get a pair just for you and your way.

"The dream was always - can we make one pair at a time and have it shipped all within a week? That was the most important thing for me to have. Comfort, style, quick, fast all within the world that we are living in," he said.

ISlide has contracts with Hollywood stars and all the sports leagues but it's when Kittredge shows up to give slides to kids that he gets the biggest reward.

"The looks on their faces is everything and I think that's when we are able to give them something that's meaningful to them, with their logo on it or their saying, that's the whole blessing in all of it."

