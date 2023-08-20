Patriots say Isaiah Bolden has feeling in extremities after rookie was carted off field in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin -- The Patriots provided a positive update on Isaiah Bolden after the rookie cornerback was carted off the field during Saturday night's preseason game against the Packers.

The NFL suspended play between the Patriots and the Packers with 10:27 left in the fourth quarter after Bolden was injured on a collision with a teammate. It looked like Bolden's helmet hit the leg of Patriots linebacker Calvin Munson while he was going for a tackle on Packers receiver Malik Heath.

Bolden, 23, was motionless on the field for several minutes and was eventually stabilized and carted off the field by trainers. Play was then suspended, and the Patriots issued an update on Bolden a short time later.

"Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden sustained an injury during the fourth quarter of tonight's game. He had feeling in all his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation," the team said.

"That's great news, but we'll feel even better when he's back with us," Ja'Whaun Bentley said from the locker room after the game.

The Patriots gathered as a team on the field as Bolden was tended to, with captain Matthew Slater leading the squad in a team prayer. During that time, New England head coach Bill Belichick and Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur discussed calling the game.

"The situation is a bigger picture than the game. I'll say a prayer for Isaiah," Belichick. "I appreciate the way the league handled it. I think that was the right thing to do."

Slater praised Belichick for pushing to suspend the game.

"I really appreciate what coach Belichick did tonight. He took the initiative on that. This is not the AFC Championship, we're not playing for a record. This is preseason game No. 2, and to have an injury like that, it affects a lot of guys in a lot of different ways," said Slater. "Clearly our team was shaken by what happened and our coach made the right decision. That was tremendous leadership by him. Honestly, that was one of the proudest moments I've had for a guy who has played for him for 16 years. There was no hesitation and I appreciate coach for standing with our man. It was the right call in the situation."

As Saturday's situation unfolded, many players had visions of Buffalo Bills corner Damar Hamlin and his scary injury last season. Slater addressed the team in the locker room after play was suspended, and his message was simple.

"We all need to realize how blessed we are and live our lives with a lot of gratitude. All the guys in the locker room are very blessed. Tonight is a reminder of that and hopefully something we don't take for granted," he said.

Slater said that Bolden, a seventh-round pick out of Jackson State, is a "joy to be around" in the locker room and on the field.

"He's a young man with a lot of talent and a young man that always has a smile on his face and is always positive," said Slater. "He's been like a sponge. We've asked him to do a lot and he's been eager and excited to do it.

"All the guys love him and he fits into our locker room," he added. "We're playing for you man. We're sorry this happened to you tonight, we love you and appreciate you and if you need us, we'll be there for anything."

Quarterback Mac Jones has known Bolden since they played each other in 7-on-7 football when they were younger, and called him a brother of his.

"Hopefully it will continue to be positive with the updates we get and we continue to come together as a team," said Jones.

Most Patriots players didn't want to talk football after Bolden's injury, but they did praise the NFL for calling the game.

"They're trying to take care of us and you can tell," said receiver Kendrick Bourne. "The league had tendencies in the past to not really care about medical things. If there is a good thing to come out of it … It's still scary at the end of the day. Things have to change, and that was a reminder to everyone."

"It was the right move to do that and everything revolves around [Bolden] and how his family is doing," said Slater. "Nobody was in a good headspace on either side of the ball. Everyone thought it was better to hang it up for the night and come together as a team and think about him and his family."