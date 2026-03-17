Retired FBI agent believes art stolen from Gardner Museum will be recovered. What informants said about the Boston heist.

The empty gold frames on the walls of the Dutch Room at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston might be the most famous empty frames in the world.

"It's a tangible reminder of what's missing, and I think it really needs to go back," said retired FBI Agent Geoffrey Kelly.

36th anniversary of Gardner Museum art heist

Kelly just released his first book detailing the March 18, 1990 art heist at the Gardner Museum, a case that even he admits still haunts him. Called "Thirteen Perfect Fugitives," Kelly describes his time on the case in the first person.

The heist in which thieves posing as police stole 13 pieces of art, including Rembrandt's "Christ in the Storm on the Sea of Galilee," is coming up on its 36th anniversary on Wednesday.

At the Isabella Stewart Gardener Museum in Boston, an empty frame on the right is where Vermeer's "The Concert" once was. In the background, the spot where Rembrandt's "The Storm on the Sea of Galilee" used to be. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Kelly spent 22 years of his career trying to solve the case and find the art that was stolen.

"I would be lying if I said that this wasn't the one big case that I wanted to go out and retire with a recovery and I felt like something was kind of left undone when I retired from the FBI and perhaps writing this book was a cathartic exercise for me," he said.

Informants tracked art to Connecticut, Philadelphia

According to Kelly, the "whodunit" part of the case is solved: he says it was a mob job from a group out of Dorchester, and his reliable informants helped track the art to Connecticut and Philadelphia. However, numerous search warrants turned up empty and the main players of the heist have all since died.

Their motive? "Most likely to hold onto the Rembrandt that they stole as kind of an insurance policy in case they got locked up for something. It's something that we've seen historically in Massachusetts," Kelly explained, referencing a 1972 Worcester heist. "They use those stolen Rembrandts as leverage to get a break on pending sentences."

Kelly described tips from an informant nicknamed "Meatball," including driving a poultry truck with the art concealed in boxes in its bed. "Meatball" later told Kelly that Connecticut mobster Bobby Gentile told him the art was "'Worth nothing. It's worthless. Nobody wants it.' Which is the irony of stealing high-end art," Kelly said.

Optimism art will be recovered

In Kelly's opinion, the entire focus is now on retrieving the stolen art.

"I've been asked that question so many times about do you think they will ever be found? And my answer is yes. Recoveries usually occur right after the theft occurs or it's going to be generational," he said. "Somebody's going to pass away, and the family is going to be going through the attic or the safety deposit box and they're going to come upon something that was stolen at some point."

Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum Chief Investigator Anthony Amore agrees about the generational return – but he's invested two decades of his career into personally bringing back the stolen art. "I envision the day that I recover them and bring them back myself. I know that that's going to happen. I don't know how it's going to happen or when," he said.

When it does happen, many of the works will be returned to their home in the Dutch Room at the museum, which is currently under a major floor-to-ceiling restoration.

"This is their only true home," Amore said.

How tips are fact-checked

Amore regularly receives information from people claiming to have the paintings. He has a quick way of fact-checking them.

"Oh, that's fantastic, now send me the back," Amore tells them. "And they send me the back with what they think is on the back, but they don't know what's on the back [of the art] so they make these hand painted efforts to try to convince us and it's almost comical."

For investigators like Amore and Kelly, returning the art to its home is the only goal.

"The empty frames that were on the wall, for me working this case for 22 years… It was always a little haunting to see the empty frames," Kelly said.