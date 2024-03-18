Isabella Stewart Gardner art heist happened 34 years ago

BOSTON – Monday marks 34 years since one of the largest art heists in history.

On March 18, 1990, two thieves disguised as Boston police officers broke into the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.

They tied up security guards, getting away with 13 pieces of art worth an estimated $500 million dollars.

Richard Abath, one of those security guards, died in February. Abath has long denied any involvement in the heist.

The FBI has been fielding tips about possible sightings of the art, but the paintings still haven't been found.

A $10 million dollar reward is being offered for any information leading to the return of the art.