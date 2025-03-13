Massachusetts mother of fifth grader who died suddenly wants to know what happened to her daughter

After Milton fifth grader's sudden death, her mother wants to know what happened

The mother of a 10-year-old girl from Milton, Massachusetts is desperate for answers three weeks after her sudden death.

"I'm her mother and I'm her advocate," Shirley Pierre-Louis told WBZ-TV. "She's not here anymore, but I want to know what happened to her."

Found unresponsive at father's home

Pierre-Louis wants to know what happened after her daughter, Isabella Pierre-Louis, died unexpectedly in February. The cause is still a mystery.

"I saw two missed calls from the father and a text message saying that an ambulance has taken Bella to Milton Hospital. She's not doing good," Pierre-Louis explained.

Isabella Pierre-Louis in a family photo. Pierre-Louis family

She described her daughter as a healthy fifth grader who played in a soccer game the day before she was found unresponsive at her father's Randolph home on Feb. 22.

Pierre-Louis said she spoke with doctors at the hospital.

"They said that the father went to wake her up and she didn't wake up," said Pierre-Louis.

WBZ-TV tried talking with Isabella's father, but didn't get an answer at his front door.

Autopsy pending

The Norfolk District Attorney's Office is investigating the sudden death and said in a statement, "No foul play is suspected, but her exact cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner when the results from her autopsy are complete."

"It's just too early to say that without doing a full investigation," Pierre-Louis said. "I feel it should've been flagged as something odd and suspicious from the beginning."

Pierre-Louis said she's speaking out as a mother who simply wants answers.

"It's an open investigation, but what does that mean," Pierre-Louis asked. "There must be some level of detail that you can share so I can get some closure – to know they're working on this case."

The Norfolk DA's Office said it could take three months for the autopsy to be completed.