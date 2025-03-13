Massachusetts mother of fifth grader who died suddenly wants to know what happened to her daughter
The mother of a 10-year-old girl from Milton, Massachusetts is desperate for answers three weeks after her sudden death.
"I'm her mother and I'm her advocate," Shirley Pierre-Louis told WBZ-TV. "She's not here anymore, but I want to know what happened to her."
Found unresponsive at father's home
Pierre-Louis wants to know what happened after her daughter, Isabella Pierre-Louis, died unexpectedly in February. The cause is still a mystery.
"I saw two missed calls from the father and a text message saying that an ambulance has taken Bella to Milton Hospital. She's not doing good," Pierre-Louis explained.
She described her daughter as a healthy fifth grader who played in a soccer game the day before she was found unresponsive at her father's Randolph home on Feb. 22.
Pierre-Louis said she spoke with doctors at the hospital.
"They said that the father went to wake her up and she didn't wake up," said Pierre-Louis.
WBZ-TV tried talking with Isabella's father, but didn't get an answer at his front door.
Autopsy pending
The Norfolk District Attorney's Office is investigating the sudden death and said in a statement, "No foul play is suspected, but her exact cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner when the results from her autopsy are complete."
"It's just too early to say that without doing a full investigation," Pierre-Louis said. "I feel it should've been flagged as something odd and suspicious from the beginning."
Pierre-Louis said she's speaking out as a mother who simply wants answers.
"It's an open investigation, but what does that mean," Pierre-Louis asked. "There must be some level of detail that you can share so I can get some closure – to know they're working on this case."
The Norfolk DA's Office said it could take three months for the autopsy to be completed.