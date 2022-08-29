Watch CBS News
20,000 purple flags on Boston Common mark International Overdose Awareness Day

BOSTON - There are now 20,000 purple flags on Boston Common.

Volunteers planted them Monday to honor each person who has died from a drug overdose in Massachusetts the last 10 years.

The event is part of International Overdose Awareness Day.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, visit helplinema.org.

