20,000 purple flags on Boston Common mark International Overdose Awareness Day
BOSTON - There are now 20,000 purple flags on Boston Common.
Volunteers planted them Monday to honor each person who has died from a drug overdose in Massachusetts the last 10 years.
The event is part of International Overdose Awareness Day.
If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, visit helplinema.org.
