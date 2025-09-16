Seven men indicted in kidnapping and torture of Quincy man

Seven Massachusetts men have been indicted in connection with the kidnapping and torture of a Quincy man in February.

Quincy man kidnapped outside his home

Brian Cardoso, 33, of Dorchester; Marcus Castaldi, 29, of Revere; Melvin Coleman, 34, of Roxbury; Anthony Lima, 37, of Quincy; and Samuel Alouidor, 27, of Dorchester, face charges of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and obstruction of justice. Two more defendants included in the indictment are still at large.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the men grabbed the victim outside his Quincy home, forcing him into the passenger seat of his own car at gunpoint. They allegedly drove the victim to a Saugus garage and demanded ransom. Authorities said the defendants held the man at gunpoint, threatened to kill him, and then beat and burned him with a lighter, using his cell phone to videocall his contacts to demand a $150,000 ransom and show off the torture. The victim's wife received one of these video calls.

Kidnappers demanded ransom

According to authorities, the alleged kidnappers got $4,000 from the victim, as well as his debit and credit cards. The defendants also received $18,000 and a Rolex watch from the victim's wife and a friend, who also received one of the calls. Authorities said the friend hid cash and the watch at a Malden restaurant for the kidnappers to retrieve. The wife threw cash off the balcony of the couple's Quincy residence. Then, the defendants allegedly picked up the cash and drove the victim back to Quincy, where he was released.

"The conduct alleged in this case is nothing short of barbaric. These defendants allegedly inflicted unimaginable suffering, not only on the victim but on his loved ones. Such lawless depravity is an affront to every value we stand for, and it will not be tolerated in our communities," said United States Attorney Leah B. Foley. "Today's arrests make clear that the law - not violence and intimidation - will have the final word, and those who commit such savage crimes will face the full weight of the federal justice system."

Cardoso, who was indicted, is alleged to be a member of NOB, a Dorchester-based gang. If found guilty, the defendants could face life in prison.