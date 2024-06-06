Inclusive pickleball team aims to teach special needs students life skills in Massachusetts

STURBRIDGE - The popular sport of pickleball is exploding and one gym in Massachusetts has become a safe space for a group of students.

"It's a lot of fun"

"It's a lot of fun and it's great exercise too," said student Donald Parkes.

PickleballU in Sturbridge is hosting the Tantasqua Success Team, a group of 18 to 22-year-old students with special needs. Parkes said he's excited to learn something new.

"I also love hitting the balls over the net with this paddle," said Parkes.

The weekly visit is more than just a game. Students are developing skills to use in their daily lives.

Teaching important life skills

"The purpose of my program is to get these kids out in the community, get them active through work skills and leisure skills," said Meagan Rice, a special education teacher as Tantasqua Regional High School in Fiskdale. "It's not just that we leave school and come to play pickleball. We had to sign up, we had to sign waivers, we have to check in when we get here. So there's a lot of communication that goes into it. We have to make sure that we're talking to each other so that we learn the rules and we don't miss balls or points."

PickleballU owners are providing the space for free, promoting a sport they is accessible to anyone.

"It's so easy to learn and easy to pick up and it's a very social sport," said PickleballU owner Scott Sargent.

The students can't wait to come back every week, proud of what they can do.

"I just like playing with my friends," said Avery.

The group is planning to organize competitive games next summer, with Sargent promising use of the courts free of charge.

"The success team comes in and we watch them play, have a great time, you see the smile on their faces," said Sargent. "They just love pickleball and they love coming here and it makes it all worth it."