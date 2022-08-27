ICNA Relief hands out backpacks, offers free health services to Boston kids

BOSTON -- A special event took place Saturday in Boston to help kids get ready to go back to school.

ICNA Relief, which is part of Neighbors helping Neighbors, handed out backpacks full of school supplies to kids.

There are also a free health clinic offered at the event, which was all drive-thru.

Doctors were there providing diabetes testing and education, blood pressure screening, and physician counseling.

This was the 10th year they have handed out backpacks, and, since then, over half a million have been given away.