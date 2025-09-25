Ice Castles announces plans for New Hampshire this winter

Why are the New Hampshire Ice Castles so blue?

The Ice Castles will be back in New Hampshire this winter for a 13th season in 2026.

The icy attraction in North Woodstock is promising a "fresh design" for visitors this time around.

"Guests will be immersed in a world where frozen tunnels, archways, and caverns spark the imagination," Ice Castles said in a statement. "The one-acre playgrounds feature towers, slides, fountains, and caves—all sculpted entirely from ice—that come alive at night with color-changing, LED lights glowing from within the walls."

There will also be horse-drawn wagon rides, a "Frozen Tap" ice bar and a "Mystic Forest Light Walk." Ice Castles, which also has locations in Colorado and Minnesota, is marking 15 years in business.

"Our North Woodstock Ice Castles location has become an essential part of our story," CEO Kyle Standifird said. "We're continually inspired by the community's incredible support and enthusiasm, and we look forward to introducing new features that make the winter wonderland experience even more magical."

The opening date for the New Hampshire Ice Castles is weather-dependent. Last season, frigid temperatures allowed the attraction to open on Jan. 10, which was one of the earliest opening dates ever. It usually stays open until late February or early March if the weather stays cold enough.

Construction on the Ice Castles will start in November, with 20 "ice artisans" working to grow and harvest icicles one-by-one with water sourced from nearby rivers.

Tickets will be available to buy online at icecastles.com on Dec. 2. Last year, ticket prices ranged between $15 and $31, depending on the dates.