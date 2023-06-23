I-Team: Cheating investigation underway at several police academies
BOSTON - A cheating investigation is underway at several police academies in Massachusetts, the I-Team has learned.
Sources told the I-Team the investigation is focused on student officers who may have obtained test questions in advance and shared information with others.
The investigation is focused on Municipal Police Training Committee (MPTC) academies. Then-Gov. Charlie Baker set up the MPTC to oversee police training and standards.
