Stretch of I-95 in New Hampshire to get median barriers after deadly crashes

New Hampshire considers safety measures on I-95 after fatal crashes

Median barriers are going up along a five-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in New Hampshire after a series of deadly collisions.

"The 'median barrier' project, scheduled for construction in 2025, will address the northern segment of I-95, which has recently experienced serious crashes," said Jennifer Lane, a spokesperson for the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, on Monday.

The barrier will be in place between Route 151 in North Hampton and the Sherburne Road crossing in Portsmouth.

I-95 median barriers in New Hampshire

Last year, transportation officials said they were looking into new safety measures after a double fatal crash in the town of Greenland.

New Hampshire State Police said that in October, 24-year-old Steve Le from Methuen lost control of his car on I-95 and went across the median, hitting a van. Both Le and Leslie Lynn, a 58-year-old woman from Virginia who was in the van, were killed.

Back in 2012, a study conducted by the state found that the crash location did not meet the requirements for a median barrier at the time.

According to The Portsmouth Herald, five people were killed in I-95 crashes in 2024, and most involved a car crossing over the median.

How much will median barriers on I-95 cost?

The project is going up for bid in the spring, and construction is expected to start this summer and continue into the fall. It's expected to cost between $3 million and $3.5 million, the transportation department said.

"Extensive coordination has taken place with state police, local law enforcement, and fire departments," Lane said. "We remain committed to keeping the community informed as the project moves into the construction phase."