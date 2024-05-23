Part-time lanes coming to I-95 in New Hampshire and Maine to reduce traffic this summer

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - New Hampshire and Maine are rolling out part-time lanes on I-95 in Portsmouth to help reduce traffic during peak travel times.

The "part-time shoulder use" system will be used on 3 miles of I-95 between Exit 5 in New Hampshire and Exit 3 in Maine during peak travel times from May through October. The right shoulder of the road northbound in New Hampshire and southbound in Maine will be used as an open travel lane.

Flashing beacons and warning signs will be used to alert drivers when the shoulder lane is open for travel. The New Hampshire Department of Transportation said safety patrols will also be increased when the lane is in use.

Shoulders will be closed to traffic when congestion eases or if there's an emergency situation.