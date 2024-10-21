New Hampshire considering median barriers after deadly crash on I-95

GREENLAND, NH - New Hampshire Department of Transportation officials are considering installing median barriers in a part of Interstate 95 after a double fatal crash in Greenland last week.

New Hampshire State Police say Steve Le, 24, from Methuen lost control of his vehicle and veered across the median striking a van carrying Leslie Lynn, 58, from Virginia. Both Le and Lynn were killed, and another passenger of the van was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

State considering new safety measures

The state says it will look into new safety measures due to the crash and others like it.

"In light of the recent serious crashes involving vehicles crossing the median, we are considering further safety measures, including the installation of median barriers. However, at this time, no specific plans or funding have been established for these improvements. NHDOT remains committed to monitoring safety along I-95 and all of our roadways to ensure the well-being of the traveling public," said Jennifer Lane, a spokesperson for the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

Tire marks on I-95 in Greenland, New Hampshire after a fatal crash. CBS Boston

Lane said the state conducted a 2012 study which found that the crash location did not meet the requirements for a median barrier at the time.

Alarming rise in traffic deaths among young people

New Hampshire traffic fatalities are on par with last year's data with 112 fatalities so far this year. The state has also seen an alarming rise in traffic deaths among young people ages 16 to 21, a roughly 350% increase.

"Unfortunately, we're seeing this all over the place," said New Hampshire Police Lt. Chris Storm.

Storm said distracted driving and impairment appear to be the primary factors behind the crashes.

"As a parent, as a person who has been out here working on our interstate system for many years, we don't want to see our youth being involved in any of these crashes," he said.

The state has also restarted an education initiative called Driving Toward Zero with the goal of cutting traffic fatalities in half by 2030.