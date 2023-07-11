Three actors in "The Lehman Trilogy" play 50 different roles during play at Huntington Theatre

Three actors in "The Lehman Trilogy" play 50 different roles during play at Huntington Theatre

Three actors in "The Lehman Trilogy" play 50 different roles during play at Huntington Theatre

BROCKTON – It's a daunting undertaking.

Over the course of three hours, the three actors in "The Lehman Trilogy" play more than 50 different roles to take an audience on a nearly 170-year long journey of one family's history.

Steven Skybell, Firdous Bamji and Joshua David Robinson co-star as the original three Lehman brothers, as well as their sons, grandsons, and dozens of other characters.

Robinson describes it as an athletic event, saying "It's being like being asked to of operate at the peak".

Bamji said while all three actors are exhausted at the end of each performance, it's a thrill Skybell calls it energizing and invigorating.

The Tony-award winning play, about the rise and fall of the family behind the Lehman Brothers Investment firm starts in 1840s Alabama, when the brothers first arrive from Germany.

It ends in 2008, with the collapse of the firm.

The scope of the story gives the three actors the chance to show what can be done on stage.

They told WBZ-TV the Boston audiences have really appreciated their efforts.

"An audience can see themselves in it wherever they want to see themselves. And hopefully find a way to be a better American or a person," Skybell said.

You can see The Lehman Triology at the Huntington Theatre in Boston through July 23.