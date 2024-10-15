Massachusetts restaurant apologizes after WWII reenactors dined wearing German uniforms

HUDSON - A Hudson restaurant is apologizing to its customers after some World War II reenactors dined at the restaurant while dressed as German soldiers.

Saturday started with a powerful American Heritage Museum World War II reenactment of our war heroes confronting the enemy.

But after the presentation, a group of eight re-enactors went to eat at Kith and Kin Hudson restaurant dressed in costume.

The restaurant owners say two of them were dressed as SS soldiers.

Museum says there are "strict protocols"

"Let's put that in context. It's at a time when antisemitic violence is on the rise, neo-Nazis have taken to the streets and a holocaust continues to be denied so wearing German uniforms in a public space that's beyond thoughtless its repugnant," said American Heritage Museum Trustee Gary Lewi.

He says there are protocols on how and where the costumes should be presented, and the museum doesn't even allow costumes with SS collars on the museum's grounds.

"It does not exist off the field which is why there are strict protocols that the American Heritage Museum has regarding what to wear, when to wear and how to wear it and clearly that protocol was violated," said Lewi.

Restaurant closes for safety

The fallout is now affecting the Kith and Kin as word of the incident spread. The restaurant put up a sign saying they were forced to closed for safety on Tuesday.

Even though the restaurant apologized on Facebook for allowing the re-enactors to eat there, saying they should have asked them to change since other diners might not have known about the reenactment.

Adding in the statement, "We would never intentionally do anything to offend or hurt anyone in the community. If we truly thought these individuals held antisemitic beliefs, we would have never allowed them to step foot in the restaurant. As a small, family-owned business, we strive every day to do our best and are continuing to learn and grow. Last night we fell short, and we deeply apologize."

Now the museum trustee says they'll be tightening their costume protocols and consequences.

"It's not a hate crime, it's stupidity," said Lewi.