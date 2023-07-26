Watch CBS News
Health

How you snack has bigger impact on health than how much, study says

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

How you snack has bigger impact on health than how much, study says
How you snack has bigger impact on health than how much, study says 01:23

BOSTON - How you snack has a bigger impact on your health than how much you snack.

More than 90 percent of us eat one or more snacks a day, contributing to 20 to 25 percent of our daily caloric intake, but is all this snacking bad for us?

Researchers looked at the snacking behaviors of more than a thousand U.K. residents and found that poor quality snacks, like those with a lot of saturated fat and sugar, and late-night snacking (after 9 p.m.) were associated with worse lipid levels and worse responses to insulin. However, high-quality snacks were linked to better lipid and better insulin responses.

How often people snacked or how many calories they consumed while snacking did not seem to impact these measures of cardiometabolic health. High-quality snacks are those with higher amounts of nutrients relative to calories such as a handful of nuts, sliced apples with peanut butter, or carrots and hummus.  

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on July 26, 2023 / 5:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.