Help is available for many who believe they don't qualify for heat assistance

SALEM - Aurora Oquendo keeps her thermostat low and bundles up on the couch under a heavy blanket to save as much as she can on her heat bills.

"I don't want to struggle, but I'm struggling right now," she said.

The Salem resident has worked full-time for 32 years as an administrative assistant for a Boston nonprofit. But like many others this winter, she's had a tough time paying her oil bill. "Since COVID hit, everything has been going so high; the bills are going so high," she said.

Worried that she wouldn't be able to stay warm this winter, Aurora knew she needed help, but because works full time, she makes too much money for traditional fuel assistance programs. Eventually, someone suggested she call the Salvation Army, and that is when she got Katina Polemenako on the phone.

"It's often people that are working full-time and just need a little help to pay for a utility... to keep themselves warm," Polemenako said.

The Salvation Army helps to administer heating assistance to people like Aurora through the Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund. It's funded in large part by donations from ratepayers that are collected by the utility companies. "If you notice in your utility bills, a lot of times, there is a green envelope, and it's a Good Neighbor Energy Fund envelope... It's neighbor helping neighbor," Polemenako explained.

Every qualifying household gets $500 for the seasonpaid directly to the utility and eligibility is based on gross income.

Household Size Total Gross Yearly Income

1 person: $42,412 - $56,548

2 people: $55,462 - $73,948

3 people: $68,512 - $91,348

4 people: $81,562 - $108,748

5 people: $94,611 - $126,146

6 people: $107,661 - $143,546

7 people: $110,108 - $146,809

8 people: $112,555 - $150,072

"When she told me I was eligible, I literally cried," Aurora said "I'm going to get oil,; I am going to stay warm!"

This is not a new program, but the Salvation Army says applications have doubled this year. If you are interested in finding out more about the Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund or want to find your nearest Salvation Army Community Center, you can visit their website.

You can also visit the state's website for more resources for fuel assistance.