How often should I change my toothbrush?

BOSTON - If you've ever wondered how often you should change your toothbrush, it may be more often than you think.

According to dentists, most people should change their toothbrush every three to four months or sooner if it's starting to look worn. You want to make sure the bristles are in good condition for removing bacteria from your teeth and gums. Also, if you've been sick with COVID, the flu, the common cold, or strep throat, when you're feeling better, swap your old toothbrush out for a new one because germs can linger.

Store your toothbrush in a clean, dry place so that bacteria don't grow on it, and avoid caps and covers which can trap germs on the bristles unless you're traveling. As for cleaning your toothbrush, simply running it under hot water on a daily basis should suffice. And if you share a bathroom with someone, don't let your toothbrushes touch, which can spread germs.