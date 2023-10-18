Watch CBS News
Health

How often should I change my toothbrush?

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

How often should I change my toothbrush?
How often should I change my toothbrush? 01:08

BOSTON - If you've ever wondered how often you should change your toothbrush, it may be more often than you think.

According to dentists, most people should change their toothbrush every three to four months or sooner if it's starting to look worn. You want to make sure the bristles are in good condition for removing bacteria from your teeth and gums. Also, if you've been sick with COVID, the flu, the common cold, or strep throat, when you're feeling better, swap your old toothbrush out for a new one because germs can linger.

Store your toothbrush in a clean, dry place so that bacteria don't grow on it, and avoid caps and covers which can trap germs on the bristles unless you're traveling. As for cleaning your toothbrush, simply running it under hot water on a daily basis should suffice. And if you share a bathroom with someone, don't let your toothbrushes touch, which can spread germs.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on October 18, 2023 / 5:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.