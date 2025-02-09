3 storms in the forecast for Boston and Massachusetts in the next week

BOSTON - Get ready for more snow! This will be one of the busiest weeks of weather in quite some time in Boston and Massachusetts.

There are three more snow storms coming in the next seven days.

What is going on? Essentially, we have a very active jet stream coming off the Pacific Ocean with storm after storm slamming into California. And, as luck would have it, Massachusetts is in the direct line of fire on the other end of that pattern.

Here's a look at the week ahead.

Massachusetts snow storm 1

The first storm for Massachusetts and the Boston area will be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

It will be all snow.

This one will not be a direct hit because the track is a bit too far south. Therefore, we will be fringed with some light snow for southernmost New England.

Much like our last few storms, this one will be another quick mover.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Areas north of the Massachusetts Turnpike may be completely shut out with perhaps just a few stray flurries. South of the Pike, there is likely to be some light snow, mainly after midnight, lasting through mid-morning Wednesday. The best chance of seeing a few inches of snow would be areas south of Plymouth and Providence, particularly the South Coast, Cape Cod and the Islands.

Massachusetts snow storm 2

The second storm for the Boston area and Massachusetts will start early Thursday morning in the predawn hours and last through Thursday afternoon.

This will be another "kitchen sink" storm, starting as snow and changing to ice and rain. It will be a quick moving wintry mix. It begins after midnight as a thump of snow but changes over to a mix of sleet, freezing rain and rain throughout Thursday morning. We are not expecting big snow totals in southern New England.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Massachusetts snow storm 3

Snow storm number three in Massachusetts will start late Saturday and run through early Monday.

The precipitation type is likely going to be another wintry mix. Information on this one is a bit limited given how far away it is at this time.

There is potential for this storm to be a bit different from the prior events though. Current model data indicates this could be a longer duration storm and may also have a wind component. Again, this is unlikely to be a major snowstorm, but there could be periods of heavy precipitation of various types.

Obviously, we will have much more on this possible weekend storm in the days ahead.

